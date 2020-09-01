Desjardins Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $30.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of CBWBF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

