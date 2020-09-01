Desjardins Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. CSFB raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.70.

NA stock opened at C$71.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.