DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DBOEY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

