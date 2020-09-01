Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.41 ($21.66).

Shares of DTE traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.75 ($17.35). 8,385,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.11.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

