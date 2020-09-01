Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 52-Week High at $254.00

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $254.00 and last traded at $250.89, with a volume of 111818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,820 shares of company stock worth $34,035,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Docusign by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

