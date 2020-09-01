Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.59.

Dollar General stock opened at $201.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,497,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

