Dominion Energy Inc (D) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on September 20th

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 106.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

