Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0716 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, Bancor Network and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $190,486.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.01665521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00199262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177145 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00209523 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,638,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

