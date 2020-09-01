Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.