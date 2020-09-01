Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $628.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.12. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 52,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,570,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

