Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $47.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the highest is $50.63 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $54.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $187.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.13 million to $204.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $217.96 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $222.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 21.2% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 547,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 95,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

