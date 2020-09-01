Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $8.24. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1,329,321 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 46,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,756.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,737 shares of company stock worth $127,256. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,259.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

