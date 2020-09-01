eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EGAN stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

Get eGain alerts:

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.