Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $514,654.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, TradeOgre, Cryptomate and Kucoin. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $514,654.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,187,461,692 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Kucoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

