Emerald Crypto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $227,624.27 and approximately $39.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

