Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after purchasing an additional 453,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $39,739,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

