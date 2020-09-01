Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,072,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.43% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $73,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 177,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,648,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.21%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.