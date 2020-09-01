EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $1.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.57. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 271.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

