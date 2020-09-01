Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.69). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 123.5% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

