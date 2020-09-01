Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.38 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $878.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

