Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,796 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.