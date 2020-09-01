Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of ANF opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $6,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 658,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $4,392,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

