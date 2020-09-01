Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Shares of INTU opened at $345.39 on Monday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.12 and a 200-day moving average of $281.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

