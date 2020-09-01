Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

