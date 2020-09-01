Extraction Oil & Gas (VVUSQ) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: VVUSQ) is one of 641 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Extraction Oil & Gas to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

7.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -39.28% N/A -12.18% Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors -3,283.08% -188.73% -31.66%

Risk and Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors 7102 19459 37246 1485 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 39.14%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $69.76 million -$31.50 million -0.03 Extraction Oil & Gas Competitors $2.07 billion $255.02 million -0.95

Extraction Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas peers beat Extraction Oil & Gas on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and bariatric surgery; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; and Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California. On July 7, 2020, VIVUS, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.