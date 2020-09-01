Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $281.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.80 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $308.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FSS shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Federal Signal stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In related news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5,443.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 787,750 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $19,728,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,802,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.