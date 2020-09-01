Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,071. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

