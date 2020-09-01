Financial Comparison: Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) vs. i3 Verticals (OTCMKTS:IIIV)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sparta Commercial Services and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $320,000.00 7.26 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A i3 Verticals $376.31 million 2.04 -$3.05 million $0.39 71.51

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -244.86% N/A -1,165.03% i3 Verticals -0.32% 12.90% 5.72%

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

