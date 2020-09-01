Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. Financial Institutions posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $270.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

