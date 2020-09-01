Financial Review: Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) and Synlogic (OTCMKTS:SYBX)

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Humanigen has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Humanigen and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humanigen N/A N/A -280.19% Synlogic -2,761.83% -38.34% -31.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Humanigen and Synlogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humanigen 0 0 0 0 N/A Synlogic 0 1 3 0 2.75

Synlogic has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 559.09%. Given Synlogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Humanigen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Humanigen and Synlogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humanigen N/A N/A -$10.29 million N/A N/A Synlogic $2.22 million 33.86 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.29

Humanigen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synlogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Humanigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Synlogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synlogic beats Humanigen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML). Ifabotuzumab targets Ephrin type-A receptor 3 (EphA3), and is being explored as a potential treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other cancers, as well as for use in novel CAR-T construct and bispecific antibody platform. The company was formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Humanigen, Inc. in August 2017. Humanigen, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

