First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,099.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.75.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

