First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other news, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phupinder Gill purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,400 shares of company stock worth $293,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 56.8% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

