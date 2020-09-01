First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. First of Long Island reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIC opened at $15.36 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $369.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.49.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

