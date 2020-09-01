Five Below (FIVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

