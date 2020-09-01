Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

FGETF stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.