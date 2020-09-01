FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.