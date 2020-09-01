Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $451,312.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,064,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,280,844.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,650 shares of company stock worth $3,307,908. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.