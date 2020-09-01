FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. CIBC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

NYSE:RY opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.