FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Raised by Analyst

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heico in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Heico’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of HEI opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 1,657.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,889 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at $29,642,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at $33,669,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at $28,388,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

