FY2020 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank Raised by Analyst (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.40.

TD opened at C$65.07 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

