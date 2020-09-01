FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Issued By Wedbush

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Express in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.89).

EXPR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

EXPR stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Express has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Express by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

