FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $96.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 311.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

