FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Lowered by Analyst

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaChange International in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEAC. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

