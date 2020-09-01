FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Boosted by B. Riley

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spark Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

LOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $4.61 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyTop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 462.6% during the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.