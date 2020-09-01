FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $758.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $6,702,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $4,101,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

