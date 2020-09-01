FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $54.12 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

