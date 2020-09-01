G.Research Weighs in on FMC Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – G.Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for FMC in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

