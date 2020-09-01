G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

GFSZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. G4S/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

