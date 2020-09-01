Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) vs. Forestar Group (OTCMKTS:FOR) Head to Head Analysis

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gecina and Forestar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $754.39 million 13.21 $1.70 billion N/A N/A Forestar Group $428.30 million 1.99 $33.00 million $0.79 22.49

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Forestar Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gecina and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 2 3 0 2.60 Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.15%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Gecina.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 6.01% 5.67% 2.99%

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Gecina on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

