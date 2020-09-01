General Electric’s (GE) “Fair Value” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their fair value rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after acquiring an additional 367,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

